Tories pledge to repeal parts of hate crime law that could impact on free speech

The Scottish Tories have said they will seek to repeal parts of new hate crime legislation that impact on free speech.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill, which passed by 82 votes to 23 with four abstentions, is considered one of the most controversial pieces of legislation introduced in Scotland since the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

The legislation sought to create a new offence of stirring up hatred, while also consolidating a number of different pieces of hate crime legislation.

A number of concerns raised caused changes to the Bill in its early stages, including adding a reasonable person defence, ensuring that the stirring up of hatred would have to be intentional and the removal of a section which could criminalise the producers of artistic performances.

Scottish Tory justice spokesman, Liam Kerr, a longstanding opponent of the legislation, also sought to introduce a so-called dwelling defence, meaning it would not be a criminal offence to stir up hatred in their own home.

Mr Kerr said: “This scandalous SNP law gives no defence to people for what they say in the privacy of their own homes.

“Yet it was backed by Labour, the Lib Dems and Greens. The Scottish Conservatives successfully fought to remove other extreme elements from the legislation before it was forced through.

“We are committed to repealing every single line that threatens free speech. We are on the side of the public, with nine out of 10 Scots cherishing free speech and recognising it as a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy.

“This shows the danger of an SNP majority at Holyrood and confirms that we are the only party strong enough to stand up to them.

“It the SNP get their way in this election they would have unchecked power and, as this bill proves, that is a terrifying prospect.”

The Bill also proved controversial for leaving gender out of the protected characteristics, which Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf claimed was following engagement with leading women’s rights organisations.

Annie Wells said the Tories would do what they could to ‘fix’ the legislation (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Yousaf has also set up a working group, led by Baroness Helena Kennedy, to look at creating an individual offence of misogynistic harassment.

But Tory MSP Annie Wells, who is standing for election to the Glasgow Provan constituency in May, said: “I am appalled that women are not given the same protection as other groups. This cannot stand and we will do everything possible to fix this SNP law.

“None of us question the need for genuine hate crime to be punished but we believe this act is dangerous and goes too far but, crucially, also fails to protect women.”