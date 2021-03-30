Heart failure cases on rise over decade but number of deaths drops, figures show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of people dying from heart failure has dropped by 40.7% in the past 10 years, new figures show.

Recently published statistics from Public Health Scotland show the number of people dying in 2019 from heart failure was six per 100,000 people, compared to 10 per 100,000 in 2010.

The number of people being discharged from hospital after a diagnosis of heart failure also saw a rapid rise during the same period, from 272 per 100,000 to 381.

However, the number of recorded heart failures in the past 10 years has increased, from 4,712 in 2010-11 to 5,401 in 2019-20, a jump of almost 15%.

Similar figures also show an increase in instances of stroke in the past decade, from 8,609 to 9,229.

The discharge rate for those who suffered strokes rose by 21.2% between 2010-11 and 2019-20, according to the figures, from 382 per 100,000 to 463 per 100,000.

The death rate decreased by a third, from 59 per 100,000 to 39 during the same period.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland said the figures mean more people will be looking for help at home after suffering heart failure.

The charity’s campaigns director, Lawrence Cowan, said: “From the figures we can see that even before the pandemic, the number of people whose lives were changed by stroke and heart failure is the highest in a decade.

“Hospital discharges for stroke, heart failure and heart attacks are also up. That means more people are being treated compared to 10 years ago and more people are leaving hospital needing support to live well at home.

“Many people are leaving hospital scared and alone – not knowing where to turn. If we don’t give people the right support in the community they are more likely to end up back in hospital or needing more complex care.

“Urgent action is therefore needed to avoid plunging our health services into a permanent state of crisis.

“We need to better join up the work of the NHS, social care and charities like ours. This approach keeps people well at home, saves lives and protects the NHS.

“It needs to be the standard way that we care for people across the country – but thousands of people are currently missing out.”