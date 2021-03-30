Lib Dem Rennie pledges ‘needle-sharp focus’ on recovery from Covid in campaign

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has pledged to put recovery from coronavirus ahead of everything else after a “dreadful year” for Scots.

He insisted his party would bring a “needle-sharp focus” to issues such as jobs, mental health and education.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader contrasted his approach with that of Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP, whom he said would “prioritise another independence referendum”.

Mr Rennie spoke out as he launched a new commitment card, highlighting the areas his party will focus on in the run-up to the May 6 election.

After the dreadful year we have endured, we need the next Parliament to have a needle-sharp focus on jobs, mental health, the NHS, schools and the climate crisis. Every LibDem MSP elected will #PutRecoveryFirst. Sign and share our pledge if you agree: https://t.co/R39fX3jnSQ pic.twitter.com/FIEC7Q1Fq3 — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) March 30, 2021

These include putting the recovery first, cutting waiting times for mental health treatment and helping pupils “bounce back” after their education has been disrupted by school closures.

The party will also focus on job creation, action to tackle climate change and stopping a second vote on independence.

Mr Rennie said: “The pandemic has made crystal clear what our priorities should be. We need to put recovery first and every single vote for my Scottish Liberal Democrats will be a vote to do just that.”

He stated: “This election is about priorities. Liberal Democrats will put recovery first. After the dreadful year we have endured, people want a needle-sharp focus on jobs, mental health, our NHS, schools and the climate crisis.

“With 10 years of experience as leader, I have won support for areas like mental health, education and nursery education. For me it has always been about investing in people so they can do great things.

“For the next five years, the divided nationalists will put independence first, dividing the country, too.

“For the next five years, I will put the recovery first, cut mental health waits, help pupils bounce back, create jobs and take action on the climate. The SNP will prioritise another independence referendum.”