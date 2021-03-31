Douglas Ross: Unite behind Tories as strongest pro-UK party

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Douglas Ross has called on supporters of the Union to unite behind the Scottish Conservatives, saying they are the strongest pro-UK party.

The Tory leader said he does not know why Labour and the Liberal Democrats turned down his offer of an electoral pact within hours.

It follows the first televised election debate between five Scottish party leaders on Tuesday night.

Mr Ross’s suggestion of a pro-union pact led to a clash between himself and Anas Sarwar during the debate, with the Scottish Labour leader saying the Tory should “grow up”.

As he launched the Conservatives’ justice policies in Loanhead, Midlothian, on Wednesday, Mr Ross said the audience questions for the BBC debate showed there are concerns about a second independence referendum.

Discussing his offer of a pact, Mr Ross told the PA news agency: “It was dead within three hours when Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats said they wouldn’t work with us.

“I don’t know why, because we worked together in 2014, we were able to stop the nationalist threat then and stop the independence referendum securing a majority for those who want to separate our country.

“I think we need to go back to that because clearly the nationalists are willing to work together, be it Nicola Sturgeon’s nationalists or Alex Salmond’s nationalists, to deliver a supermajority for independence.

“Those of us who believe in Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom, I think, should have worked together.

“If they won’t do that then people need to get behind the strongest pro-UK party, which is the Scottish Conservatives.”

Asked if the dispute with Labour is overshadowing his criticism of the SNP, Mr Ross continued: “What we saw in the debate last night was myself and the Scottish Conservatives challenging the SNP for their record in Government.

“Nicola Sturgeon has been health secretary, she has been deputy first minister and she has been First Minister during the SNP’s 14 years of failure.

“I think it’s right we challenge their record and offer an alternative vision for Scotland.”

He said the Tories’ plans for policing will make communities safer and increase the police presence on the streets.

Referring to Tuesday night’s audience at the BBC debate, he said: “When they were speaking about health, when they were speaking about education, when they were speaking about the economy they were worried about the focus being on that when we have the threat of another independence referendum.

“I’m going to listen to the audience’s concerns and articulate those and I think that’s why we’ve got to focus on our recovery rather than another referendum which is what the SNP would have us do.”