Urgent action to prevent violence against women needed, say Lib Dems

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Urgent action with cross-party backing is needed to prevent violence against women and girls, the Scottish Liberal Democrats say.

Willie Rennie set out his party’s equalities policies as he visited the Hindu Mandir in Edinburgh.

The party wants to see a commission on tackling violence against women set up as a priority in the next parliament.

It is also calling for a ban on sexual and gender conversion therapies as well as a pay audit of all public organisations to assess the experiences of ethnic minority and disabled employees.

Mr Rennie said the murder of Sarah Everard had shone a light on the issue (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Rennie said: “When I’m out running up hills before dawn or canvassing in the evening, I rarely have to fear for my safety.

“That should be the experience for everyone but it’s not.

“It is horrifically clear that many women don’t have the same privilege.

“The murder of Sarah Everard and the conversations that have followed have shone a light on this.

“It is why a priority in the next parliament needs to be a commission on violence against women and girls with cross-party backing.

“Inequalities like these prevent people from living their lives to the full, and are corrosive to society as a whole.”

He said the Lib Dems would take on ‘insidious barriers’ to equality (Jane Barlow/PA)

He continued: “Scottish Liberal Democrats will tackle the insidious barriers that stop people achieving their full potential.

“We need to ensure that the recovery from the pandemic doesn’t just mean going back to how things were before.

“That’s why we’re presenting a series of proposals to make Scotland a better place for women, for disabled people, for the young and old, for LGBT+ people and for people from ethnic minority backgrounds.”