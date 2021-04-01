Hate crime laws need to be changed ‘urgently’ to include misogyny, Sarwar says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hate crime legislation must be amended “urgently” to cover women, the Scottish Labour leader has said.

Anas Sarwar also made a direct appeal to men to do more to tackle the “hatred and misogyny and violence” that too many women face.

Mr Sarwar, a prominent campaigner against Islamophobia, said the “stark reality” was that abuse and violence towards women was a bigger issue.

He said: “Misogyny, sexism, violence against women, remains the biggest hate crime in our country.

“I talk a lot about racism and Islamophobia, but more often than not the victims of hate are women and more often than not the perpetrators are men.

“That is the stark reality of the world we live in today and we have got to address that head on if we are going to create a society in Scotland that is equal for everyone.”

He said he had reflected on the issue following the death of Sarah Everard in London last month.

Speaking to members of the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists Association, Mr Sarwar said: “The sad reality is that there are women every single day in Scotland who have to think twice before they walk down certain streets.

“There are women every single day in Scotland who have to double check the amount of battery on their mobile phone in case they are in a difficult situation and require emergency help.

“There are women who every day have to pre-plan and double think how they get to and from places.

“These are everyday circumstances and I think… politicians also have a responsibility to make sure we have got protections for people across the country.”

Anas Sarwar said he had been reflecting on the issues faced by women following the death of Sarah Everard in London (Family Handout/PA)

Speaking about the “legal framework” for how to tackle the issue, he said the failure to include misogyny in the recent Hate Crime Bill passed by Holyrood was “something that needs to be urgently corrected when we get into the new parliament”.

Scottish Labour had pushed amendments but these were rejected, with the Scottish Government waiting to see what recommendations an advisory group on the subject will make.

The Working Group on Misogyny and Criminal Justice in Scotland, chaired by Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, will consider if there are gaps in the law that need to be addressed.

As well as changing the legislation, Mr Sarwar said men needed to do more to help in the fight against misogyny.

He said: “If we are going to fight hatred and misogyny and violence against women, then a key part of that is men is having to think about their own behaviour, men having to think about their own actions, and the impact that has on women as well.

“Just as I say you can’t leave the fight against Islamophobia to the Muslim community, or the fight against anti-Semitism to the Jewish community, we can’t leave the fight against sexism and misogyny to women either, and I think we all have a role to play in that, because it absolutely has to be a fight for all of us.”