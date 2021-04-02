Lib Dems pledge to double number of people training as counsellors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have pledged to double the number of people training to be mental health counsellors.

Leader Willie Rennie announced the move during a campaign event with mental health activist Ben Lawrie on Friday.

The party said it will offer grants of £5,000 to people studying to be counsellors to attract a broader range, as well as include counselling in NHS workforce planning systems, which it claims will open up services.

Mr Rennie and his party have been warning of the mental health issues likely to be faced by Scots as the country comes out of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “As we come out of the pandemic, it is time for Scotland to put the recovery first and fix our overwhelmed mental health services for good.

“Even before the pandemic struck we had a record number of children waiting over a year for help and the situation has worsened since.

“Our policy will dramatically expand the number of counsellors. New help to train will open it up to more people.

“We will add counsellors to NHS workforce planning so their skills can help more people. It will bring down waiting times and make it much easier to access services whenever and wherever you need it.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently championed our national mental health. We led Parliament in declaring a mental health crisis and secured £120 million more for services next year.

“A vote for Scottish Liberal Democrats is a vote to put recovery first and have needle-sharp focus on mental health.”