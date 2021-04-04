SNP plans annual Citizens’ Assemblies if re-elected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SNP will hold annual Citizens’ Assemblies if it is re-elected after May’s election, the party’s depute leader has said.

One such group has already completed its work, with the original assembly made up of around 100 people designed to broadly represent Scotland at large.

Future assemblies could look at assisted dying, council tax and the role of local authorities, the party has said.

There will also be an assembly set up to understand the views of those under the age of 16.

Keith Brown said that the success of the first Citizens’ Assembly, whose report produced 60 recommendations and was debated in Holyrood, along with the Climate Assembly, is proof that Scotland can “do politics differently”.

“We believe that the people of Scotland should be at the very heart of decision-making and involved in the major changes affecting their lives,” he said.

“It is for the people of Scotland to decide the kind of country we want to be.

“It is also vital that the voices of Scotland’s future be heard, which is why we will establish a Citizens’ Assembly for those under the age of 16.

“This will ensure better representation for young people and children across the country.

“Politicians do not have all the answers and people’s voices need to be heard – especially young people.

“Only with Both Votes SNP on May 6 can we ensure those voices are heard and put Scotland’s future and recovery in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.”

The first Citizens’ Assembly was tasked with answering questions around Scotland’s future and what type of the country it would want to build.

In response, the group came up with 60 recommendations around topics such as taxation, increasing income, sustainability and health, which were debated in the Scottish Parliament.