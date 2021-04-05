Greens say ‘ambitious’ rail plans could create almost 17,000 jobs for Scotland

Almost 17,000 jobs could be created upgrading Scotland’s railways, the Scottish Greens have claimed.

The party has already published plans for a £22 billion package of improvements to the country’s rail network.

And as well providing better transport links for communities and helping cut emissions, the Greens said their plans would see 16,800 jobs created in the construction of new rail infrastructure.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said his party’s plans to upgrade the rail network were ‘ambitious and transformative’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Green co-leader Patrick Harvie will highlight the impact the party’s Rail for All plans could have as he campaigns in Glasgow on Tuesday.

And while he said the proposals were “ambitious and transformative”, he insisted that “the climate emergency demands no less”.

Mr Harvie stated: “As we recover from the pandemic, investing in a modern, zero-carbon transport network that is affordable and accessible for all is a must, but it will also create nearly 17,000 construction jobs upgrading our railways, and thousands more in the wider economy.

“Rail for All would improve inter-city services, upgrade regional links and open new stations across the country.

“It would help shift freight onto rail and reduce traffic levels on our roads. This will be crucial in cutting Scotland’s emissions.”

Mr Harvie said: “Successive governments have favoured roads over railways, but the Scottish Greens recognise the urgent need to reverse that, which is why we are asking people to vote like our future depends on it in May.”