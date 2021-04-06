Greens pledge to provide legal anonymity for victims of sexual violence

The Scottish Greens have said they want to enshrine the right to anonymity for victims of sexual offences in law.

Currently, publishers enter into a voluntary agreement not to name the victims of sexual offences, however there is not legal backing for such an arrangement.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie has committed his party to placing such a provision on the statute book, along with a commitment to provide legal aid to the victims of domestic violence.

Women and children who experience domestic abuse are not currently eligible for legal aid, the party said.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the current set-up is not fit for the digital age (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Harvie said: “The Scottish Greens believe victims of sexual violence must be given the legal right to anonymity.

“We don’t believe the current set-up, where publishers adhere to a voluntary code, is suitable for the digital age.

“Far too many women and children experiencing domestic abuse in Scotland lack access to justice because they are not eligible for civil legal aid.

“This needs to change so that women who experience violence at home can get the legal help they need, when they need it.

“Recent improvements in the law around domestic abuse are a big step forward for Scotland, but there is still more to do to protect women who have faced harassment or abuse.”