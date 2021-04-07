Hampden could be ‘great venue’ for 2030 World Cup final, says Douglas Ross

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has insisted that Hampden could host the World Cup final in 2030, if the UK wins the contest to host the global football tournament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already declared the UK Government is “very, very keen to bring football home in 2030” by staging the tournament across the four nations of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

While such a plan would see games held in grounds across the UK, Mr Ross said it should be “possible” for the final match to be held in Glasgow, at the Hampden stadium.

The Tory, who is also a qualified football referee, said he “can’t imagine I would be officiating” at such a game.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is also a qualified football referee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But he stated: “It would be great for Scotland to host such a showpiece event here in Scotland.

“I’ve been fortunate to be at a number of national finals, and Hampden is a great venue when it’s full.

“To see the World Cup final at Hampden I think would be very special.”

Speaking to the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists’ Association, he recalled how Hampden had played host to the Champions League final in 2002, adding that he had been at the game with his father.

Speaking about the prospects of the stadium hosting a World Cup final, he added: “It is possible because Hampden has shown it can host major showcase international events in the past, footballing events, and I think it would be a great venue to host the World Cup final.”