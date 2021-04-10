Scotland records four coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded four deaths and 281 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

The deaths of 7,630 people who had tested positive in the previous 28 days have now been registered in Scotland.

The 281 new infections published on Saturday afternoon – down slightly from the 285 announced on Friday – takes the total number of people who have caught Covid-19 to 221,712.

The test positivity rate remains at 1.6%.

Over the last seven days, 2,494 positive tests have been reported and the test positivity rate is 1.9% – the lowest levels since mid-September.

There were 168 patients in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Friday and of those 20 were in intensive care – the same figure as the previous day.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 2,643,524 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 551,699 have received their second dose.

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch was one of those vaccinated, and thanked everyone involved.

He tweeted: “Thank you to optometrist Uzair and everyone at the @NHSLouisaJordan @SECGlasgow. From invention, research, manufacture, procurement and distribution to my arm. I am enormously grateful. Please get yours when offered. #vaccine”