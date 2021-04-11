Scotland records 250 new coronavirus cases as vaccination numbers fall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 250 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours but no new deaths have been reported.

There were also 14,054 first doses of coronavirus vaccines administered on Saturday and 17,176 second doses, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

Combined, there were 13,604 fewer than the previous day’s total, with 44,834 vaccinations carried out on Friday.

It takes the total number of Scots who have received their first dose to 2,657,578, while 568,875 have received both.

1,869,387 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 250 to 221,962 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,630 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/d4MnuxR5z7 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 11, 2021

The 250 new cases was down from the 281 announced on Friday and took the total number of people infected since the start of the pandemic to 221,962.

Scotland’s test positivity rate was 1.8%, up from the 1.6% announced on Saturday.

The death toll of patients with recently confirmed Covid-19 remained at 7,630, although registration offices are usually closed at weekends.

According to the latest Public Health Scotland figures, one patient was admitted to an intensive care unit on Saturday.