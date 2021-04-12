We must improve conditions for hospitality workers after pandemic, says Harvie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Scottish Greens have said they will work to improve conditions for staff in the hospitality industry.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie said insecure work and low wages was “endemic” in the industry before the pandemic, adding that a green recovery from Covid-19 must also come with a “new deal” for workers.

The industry has spent most of the past year shuttered due to the pandemic, with April 26 earmarked as a possible reopening date for some parts of hospitality.

Ahead of unveiling the party’s policies on hospitality, Mr Harvie said: “The hospitality sector has had a grim year, and supporting small independent hospitality businesses should be seen as a strategic priority for economic recovery.

“But we can’t return to how things were. Even before Covid, hospitality had an endemic problem of low pay and insecure conditions. A green recovery must come with a new deal for workers.

“Responsible employers should welcome the work of Unite Hospitality, who during the last year have helped organise the workforce in the face of challenging times.

“As we make our town centres safe and attractive places to be, with less traffic and pollution, as well as quality green spaces and public transport, we will need places to get together and socialise, to see the people we have missed over this last year. The Scottish Greens will work to ensure the people working in those places are valued.”