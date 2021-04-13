Blocking indyref2 would fundamentally change the Union, ex-civil servant says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blocking a second referendum on independence would “fundamentally” change the nature of the Union, according to a former UK civil servant who helped to negotiate the Edinburgh Agreement which led to the 2014 vote.

Professor Ciaran Martin said preventing indyref2 in the event of a pro-independence majority at Holyrood would mean the Union changes from one based on consent to one “based on force of law”.

Prof Martin was constitution director at the Cabinet Office between 2011 and 2014 – sitting alongside David Cameron when the Edinburgh Agreement was signed with the Scottish Government in 2012.

Now a professor at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government, he has written a paper discussing the constitutional issues around the 2014 referendum and a possible re-run in the future.

It says: “The formal position of the Government of the United Kingdom appears to be that there will be no lawful or democratic route by which to achieve Scottish independence for an unspecified number of decades.

“This is irrespective of how Scotland votes in May, or at any subsequent election during this unspecified period.

“My principal contention in the paper published today is that should events transpire – either later this year, or in subsequent years – that make this currently rhetorical position a firm constitutional reality, then the Union as we understand it will have changed fundamentally.

“In effect, it would change the Union from one based on consent, to one based on the force of law.”

He said his paper did not aim to make the case for the merits of the union or independence but was “about how the British state faces up to the possible clash between votes and laws”.

Both sides made ‘implausible’ claims during the 2014 independence referendum, according to the report (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Prof Martin, who is due to discuss his paper with historian Sir Tom Devine on Tuesday, also said both sides in the 2014 referendum made “implausible” claims.

The Yes side wrongly asserted there would be an automatic entitlement to a currency union, he said, while the No side suggested an independent Scotland would be “alone and friendless” in the world.

He further argues that there would be “huge consequences” to independence, including some form of land border with England and a “very challenging” situation with Government finances.

The paper continues: “Equally, however, unionists should not repeat their 2014 mistake of, in effect, claiming that the enterprise of creating a successful Scottish state is impossible.

“The history of northern Europe, with its numerous small, independent states forged from larger ones, shows that such an assertion is plainly ludicrous.”

Responding to Prof Martin’s paper, the UK Government said Michael Gove was carrying out extensive work on building its “Union capability”.

The Government said Prof Martin’s paper failed to acknowledge its proposals for more regular and effective cooperation with the devolved administrations.

A spokeswoman said: “Now more than ever, people in Scotland want to see the UK Government and the devolved administrations working together to protect lives and livelihoods.

“The United Kingdom is the most successful political and economic union the world has ever seen, and this pandemic and our collective response, from the furlough scheme to vaccine procurement and the backing of our military personnel, has shown that we are at our strongest when we work together towards a common goal.

“The push for a divisive referendum is simply irresponsible.

“It is a distraction, when we need to focus on continuing to tackle the pandemic and rebuilding our economy.”