Sturgeon hopes rest of UK will be ‘appropriately cautious’ over travel

Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes the rest of the UK will be “appropriately cautious” over international travel.

The First Minister announced the easing of travel restrictions within Scotland on Tuesday, but said there was still a “significant risk” posed by travellers from outside the UK, due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases in other countries.

But Ms Sturgeon told the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh she hoped there could be a “four nations” agreement reached on external travel to best defend the UK against the importation of the virus, or more dangerous variants of it.

The First Minister was speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh (Scottish Government/PA)

The Scottish and UK Governments have previously diverged on travel from countries outside Britain, when Scotland forced all inbound passengers to undertake a period of supervised isolation, while in England only certain countries were singled out for such treatment.

The differing approaches meant a person could fly into England, not be forced to quarantine and then drive to Scotland, thereby skirting rules.

The First Minister said: “I hope all four nations in the UK will be appropriately cautious when it comes to international travel, because it is our biggest risk of undoing all the progress that we’ve made, frankly.

“Not just in having the virus spread again with new variants, but perhaps new variants undermining the vaccines that we’ve got.”

She added: “We will, in Scotland, do everything we can to protect ourselves from that risk, so if there is a significant divergence – and I hope there won’t be, we will have to consider what is necessary to deal with that.”

The First Minister announced, along with the relaxation of travel restrictions across Scotland, that six people from six different households would be able to meet outdoors, with both changes coming into effect from Friday.

She also confirmed that travel restrictions to England and Wales were likely to be eased on April 26, as was previously planned.