Greens to outline proposals for 100,000 jobs boost

The Scottish Greens will unveil their manifesto on Wednesday, which they say will create 100,000 jobs in Scotland.

The party said last month its “bold, practical and comprehensive plan” to invest £7.5 billion would see a green recovery from Covid-19 in Scotland.

For the first time, the party has detailed in which sectors the 100,000 jobs will be created, as it launched its manifesto ahead of May’s election.

The party will launch its manifesto on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The party said 75,000 jobs will be created by upgrading homes to improve energy efficiency, 17,000 across the public transport network due to integration of rail services, 10,000 from harnessing tidal energy supported by a direct government subsidy, and 6,000 in national parks as a result of expansion and rewilding projects.

Lorna Slater, the party’s co-leader, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic and face the climate crisis, we need to invest in a green recovery. The Scottish Greens manifesto details how we plan to do that, creating over 100,000 jobs.

“There will be no second chance when it comes to the climate emergency, and that is why we need bold and decisive climate action now.

“That’s what our manifesto offers. It’s time to vote like our future depends on it.”