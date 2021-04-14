Greens unveil manifesto for Holyrood election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie described his party’s manifesto for the upcoming Holyrood election as a “comprehensive programme for government that will secure a green recovery and a vision for change”.

Here are some of the key policies contained within it.

On taxation the Greens want to establish a Citizens’ Assembly to look at he issue of taxes and public services, in a bid to get “recommendations for a taxation system that fairly raises sufficient funds and helps deliver a greener economy”

In addition to this they are calling for “an urgent one-off windfall tax on the extraordinary profits enjoyed by larger companies as a result of the pandemic”.

The party also wants to introduce a 1% annual wealth tax for millionaires, which would be levied on all wealth and assets above the £1 million threshold, including property, land pensions and any other assets.

"Our manifesto sets out a positive programme for government that will secure a green recovery for Scotland." 💚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 You can read it on our website: https://t.co/JXim3Wkt4R pic.twitter.com/7CCUzdmzjQ — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile Air Passenger Duty would be replaced with a frequent flyer levy, which would see every passenger pay no charges on their first return flight of the year, but with the levy increasing incrementally after this – although Greens stress this would not apply to domestic flights linking the Highlands and Islands with the rest of the country.

On education they want to recruit 5,500 additional permanent teachers – an increase of 10%.

This would help reduce class sizes to a maximum of 20 pupils with the Greens also proposing teachers spend just 20 hours a week in the classroom, giving them more time to prepare “high quality lessons”.

The age youngsters start school would be increased to seven, with children aged three and above instead getting a kindergarten style, play based education.

On renewable energy they want a new subsidy scheme for hydropower, as well as the delivery of a further eight gigawatts of capacity for onshore wind power by 2030 – saying this would mean installing about 200 turbines every year for a decade, doubling the size of the industry.

They would also set the target of obtaining one gigawatt of electricity from tidal power by the end of this decade, which they say would create at least 4,000 green jobs.

The party is promising to “revitalise public housing” by building 84,000 homes for social rent – either through councils or housing associations – by 2032, as well as introducing a new deal for tenants, aimed at providing greater security for those in private rented accommodation by regulating rents and

improving standards.

Scottish Greens want to change the law to prevent nuclear weapons from being in Scottish waters. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The want to see an independent Scotland as part of the European Union, with the manifesto committing the party to campaigning for and voting for a second referendum within the next five years.

Here they state that if the UK Government refused to respect a “pro independence majority in the Scottish Parliament” by refusing to allow another referendum this would “not be politically sustainable and could be subject to legal challenge”.

They do not support the use of nuclear weapons, and with the UK’s Trident fleet currently based at Faslane on the Clyde, say they would amend the Marine Scotland Act to ban the movement of such weapons in Scottish waters