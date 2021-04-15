Greens and Lib Dems focus campaigns on renewable energy sector

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Scottish Greens and Liberal Democrats have both pledged efforts to boost Scotland’s supply of renewable energy.

The Greens are promising a “new deal” for the onshore wind sector, having already announced they want to double capacity by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said he wants Scottish workers to be given the “best chance” of winning contracts for building the turbines needed for offshore wind farms.

Lib Dems propose a Scotland-wide effort to boost capacity in this area, allowing the country to compete with other nations across the globe for these contracts.

The Greens also demand action to help firms in Scotland win contracts, saying they want at least 70% of the supply chain for developments coming from within the country.

Patrick Harvie stressed the need to grow the onshore wind sector (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “Renewable energy is absolutely critical to meeting climate targets and ensuring our survival. Onshore wind already contributes a large amount to Scotland’s energy mix, but it has stagnated under UK and Scottish governments.

“As we shift to electric transport and heating solutions, the demand will grow and so must the onshore wind sector.

“That’s why the Scottish Greens propose a new deal for wind energy to encourage the sector to upgrade existing turbines and expand.

“We would ensure that the Scottish supply chain is protected, creating thousands of jobs in the process.”

Mr Rennie argued, however, that it is his party which is “putting the recovery and the climate first”.

We will scale-up and deliver jobs at every stage of the process and use Scotland's immense technical, scientific and engineering skills to tackle the #ClimateEmergency It's a task that can only be done with a government that will #PutRecoveryFirst 👍 pic.twitter.com/2z1NlLiSLC — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) April 15, 2021

He said: “At this election I am setting out proposals to build up new green industries and create thousands of jobs through investment in warmer homes, renewables, the circular economy and hydrogen. We have the wind, the waves, the people and skills to make it all work.”

He also insisted that if companies are spending money setting up wind farms in the waters around Scotland, “then Scottish industry must be in a position to win a contract for more than just the photography”.

Mr Rennie said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats will scale-up and deliver jobs at every stage of the process and use Scotland’s immense technical, scientific and engineering skills to tackle the climate emergency.

“It’s a task that can only be done with a government that will put recovery first.”