Man held after brick thrown through window of Scottish Lib Dem HQ

A brick has been thrown through the window of the headquarters of the Scottish Lib Dems, the party’s election chairman has said.

MP Alistair Carmichael, who is heading the campaign ahead of the May 6 election, said staff we left shaken by the incident but no one was hurt.

According to Mr Carmichael, Police Scotland have apprehended a suspect.

He said: “This morning a brick was thrown through the window of our HQ in Edinburgh.

“Fortunately no one was hurt but it could have been very different and our staff are understandably shaken by this.

“I’m dismayed that this kind of behaviour seems to have taken root in Scotland. Political campaigning should be about the clash of ideas, not about acts of violence.

“I would like to thank Police Scotland for their work in detaining a suspect. I also want to thank all our party staff who have been affected by this incident but who continue to give their all in delivering our campaign in this election.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.25am on Monday April 19 we received a report of vandalism at a premises on Clifton Terrace in Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”