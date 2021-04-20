Ticket inspections to resume on ScotRail services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ticket checks onboard ScotRail trains are set to return on Monday as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The operator’s staff will once again be visible across its services, having ceased carrying out such roles last year to prevent the spread of the virus.

Workers moving throughout trains is expected to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour on services and assist in making sure trains are kept clean and tidy during journeys.

🎟️ Tickets please! We’re bringing back ticket checks on trains from 26 April. If your station doesn’t sell tickets, you’ll now be able to get on one the train. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 20, 2021

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We are absolutely committed to the health and wellbeing of our staff and passengers, so there has been a massive effort to ensure the on-train environment is safe to give people peace of mind when travelling.

“The visible presence of ScotRail staff throughout trains is critically important for customers, and its return is a welcome step in the recovery of the railway.

“But, it’s also vital our passengers remember they have a responsibility to each other, and our staff, to observe our rules for safer travel until Covid-19 restrictions are completely lifted.

“Customers are being reminded to buy tickets in advance of travel via the ScotRail app, website, or station facilities.

“It is a requirement to hold a valid ticket before boarding a train, and we will be increasing the frequency of our checks to make sure customers are playing their part.”

Scottish Government support worth more than £400 million has been given to the operator since March 2020.

It has helped ScotRail to sustain jobs without cutting any permanent positions or wages.

The operator will also be increasing the number of services from May 16.