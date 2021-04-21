Tory policies will create 200,000 jobs, says party

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The proposals outlined in the Scottish Conservative manifesto would create 200,000 jobs in the next five years, the party has said.

Infrastructure policies, which include upgrades to and the reopening of railway lines, would create the most with 51,600 jobs.

Job security councils, which would create a network of groups across the country to find new work for those who have been recently laid off, would create 31,900, while investment in energy efficiency are estimated to find employment for 24,000 people.

Party leader Douglas Ross said the plans – which were announced on Monday – are “bold and ambitious”.

He said: “We have outlined a detailed blueprint to get Scotland’s economy moving again and start repairing the damage from Covid.

“Restrictions could be safely eased at a faster pace now to kick-start the economy, and Scottish Conservative proposals would help businesses get back on their feet so they can protect current jobs and start creating the jobs of the future.

“The looming jobs crisis must be treated as an economic emergency and tackled urgently by a Scottish Parliament 100% focused on Scotland’s recovery.

“If pro-UK voters unite and give their party list votes on the peach ballot paper to the Scottish Conservatives, we can stop an SNP majority, stop another referendum and get all of the focus back on to rebuilding Scotland.”

The party’s housebuilding plans are slated to create jobs for 16,400 people, while a new enterprise Bill – which would create an economic development agency in each region of the country – would mean employment for 19,400 Scots.

Asked about the funding for the pledges, Mr Ross said: “Our house building strategy – the most ambitious social housing building strategy since devolution – is funded by the proportion already in the Scottish Government’s plans.

“They are proposing 50,000 new homes over the course the next Parliament, we’re saying 60,000, and that additional funding comes from a variety of sources.”

He claimed the Government has £4.8 billion of unallocated money for capital spending, and said: “Don’t have that money sitting there doing nothing, let’s get it, investing into infrastructure for example housebuilding, for example a rollout of full fibre broadband by 2027.”