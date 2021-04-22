Greens propose new rail card to cut fares

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Greens have pledged to introduce a rail card to bring down the cost of train fares.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie launched the policy at Partick railway station in Glasgow on Thursday.

The party said the railcard will be modelled on the Network Rail card used in the south east of England.

At their manifesto launch last week, the Greens set out a number of measures aimed at making public transport more appealing than travel by car, including free bus travel for those aged 26 and under.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said ‘proactive’ action is needed to boost public transport use (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The party said its proposed railcard will reduce the cost of an off-peak return from Glasgow to Dundee from £40.50 to £27.

Mr Harvie said: “We’ve already won free bus travel for all people under 22 this year, and we want to introduce concessionary travel on publicly-owned railways too.

“A Scottish railcard would be a quick way to immediately bring down the cost of rail for everyone who lives here.

“It is a model which has worked well abroad and in the south east of England, and would help our train services recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If we are going to tackle transport emissions and ensure a green recovery from the pandemic, we need to be proactive in boosting public transport.

“Our future depends on it.”