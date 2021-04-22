Scottish Labour leader supports not raising taxes in next parliament

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said he is against raising income tax on Scots in the next five years, but added they should be raised on high earners if necessary.

Mr Sarwar launched his party’s manifesto on Thursday in Greenock, pushing for a national recovery and moving away from the “old arguments”.

Laying out plans for more than £4 billion of investment, Mr Sarwar said he believed, under his party’s plans, Scotland would have enough money for the recovery without raising income tax on Scots.

His party pledged to create a task force to look into a tax for digital giants like Amazon, as well as giving his support for more borrowing powers to be devolved to Scotland.

He told the PA news agency: “I think we can have a presumption against income tax rises over the course of the next parliament.

“I think we have enough money from our unallocated recurring and non-recurring spend, as well as the borrowing capacity we have at a Scottish Government level but also the projects we want to partner with local government on for the local government borrowing powers as well as hopefully being able to introduce this tax on online giants like Amazon.

“I think we can raise enough money to do what we want to do over the next five years.”

However, Mr Sarwar conceded that, if he turns out to be wrong and more revenue needs to be raised, tax rises should only be on the table for high earners.

“We would only consider tax rises for those earning over £150,000 in the first instance and then those earning over £100,000, but our presumption would be for no income tax rises over the course of the next parliament,” he said.

But an initial response from the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that tax rises – or a significant boost in funding from the UK Government – would be needed to fund the Labour manifesto, and not just on the highest earners.

“How this would all be paid for is not at all clear,” said Christine Farquharson, a senior researcher at the think tank.

“The manifesto’s short-term plans exceed the Scottish Government’s unallocated funding for this year, and wouldn’t be deliverable without additional UK government funding.

“Longer-term plans would also require tax rises – not only affecting those earning over £100,000 – or a very substantial loosening of the purse strings by the UK government.”

The Scottish Labour leader hinted at the possibility of bringing in a so-called windfall tax on corporations who have made money during the pandemic earlier in the campaign and the party’s manifesto has pledged to set up a task force to devise the policy.

When asked if the time it took for the task force to report its findings would see an already struggling high street fall further, Mr Sarwar said: “I want them to urgently look at these issues so we can make sure we use the powers we have in order to do an appropriate tax on those online giants like Amazon so we can invest that money on the high street.”

Scottish Labour has said it would, if elected, give a £75 credit to every adult in Scotland to spend on the high street – with a tax on the digital economy, that money could be increased or the six-month scheme could be extended, or invested elsewhere on high streets.

When asked how much he felt the corporate giants should pay, Mr Sarwar said he would wait to see what any task force set up would recommend.