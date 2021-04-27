Nicola Sturgeon ‘quietly confident’ of defeating Labour leader in Glasgow seat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “quietly confident” of seeing off the challenge from Labour’s Anas Sarwar in her Glasgow Southside constituency.

The SNP leader won the seat for her party in 2007, in the election that took Alex Salmond to power as first minister.

She is now facing competition from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who has chosen to run against her in the area that is his home.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is standing in the Glasgow Southside seat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But Ms Sturgeon, who won the seat with a majority of 9,593 votes in the 2016 election, said she was not taking anything for granted.

She was defeated by Mr Sarwar’s father, Mohammed Sarwar, in the 1997 general election, when Ms Sturgeon stood in Glasgow Central.

And she said that because of her “early years experience of fighting and losing elections, I never treat an election as if it is in a bag or I am a dead cert winner”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I fight every election with the opposite mentality, I never ever take it for granted.”

She added that as well as leading the SNP’s national campaign, and spending time “supporting other candidates” in other parts of Scotland, she was “spending as much time as I am able to in my own constituency”.

Speaking about Mr Sarwar, she said: “I will be frank, I have not seen Anas around the Southside that much.”

But she said she was focusing on trying to “persuade people that I have got a good track record as their MSP, and am worthy of their support”.

She added: “Am I quietly confident? Yes. But am I taking it for granted? Absolutely not.”