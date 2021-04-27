Tuesday, April 27th 2021 Show Links
Scotland records single coronavirus death over 24 hours

By Press Association
April 27 2021, 2.36pm
A person walks passed an advertising board in Glasgow showing a Thank You NHS poster (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland recorded one coronavirus death and 133 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,653.

Scottish Government figures published on Tuesday show the daily test positivity rate is 1.0%, down from 1.7% on Monday, and a total of 225,479 people have now tested positive.

This is the lowest daily test positivity rate in 2021 and the lowest since September when it hit 0.6%.

There were 81 people in hospital on Monday recently confirmed to have the virus, down 12 in 24 hours, and 11 patients in intensive care, a fall of one.

So far 2,782,162 people in Scotland have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 1,102,690 have received their second dose.

