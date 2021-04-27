Scotland records single coronavirus death over 24 hours

Scotland recorded one coronavirus death and 133 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.
The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,653.
Scottish Government figures published on Tuesday show the daily test positivity rate is 1.0%, down from 1.7% on Monday, and a total of 225,479 people have now tested positive.
This is the lowest daily test positivity rate in 2021 and the lowest since September when it hit 0.6%.
There were 81 people in hospital on Monday recently confirmed to have the virus, down 12 in 24 hours, and 11 patients in intensive care, a fall of one.
So far 2,782,162 people in Scotland have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 1,102,690 have received their second dose.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe