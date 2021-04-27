Alba launches animal welfare manifesto with call for fireworks curbs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Alba Party has launched its animal welfare manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliament election, calling for curbs on fireworks to reduce distress for pets.

Alba is calling for “no firework zones” and limits on when pyrotechnics can be set off.

They also want to see the Scottish Government close loopholes on fox hunting and make progress on banning electric shock collars.

Chris McEleny, one of the party’s candidates in the West of Scotland list, launched the animal welfare manifesto on Tuesday accompanied by his dog Poppy.

He said: “Just like Alba have listened to what experts and charities have said on important issues such as education, health, and how to reduce poverty, our manifesto for dogs and animal welfare was formed by listening to the views of veterinary groups and animal welfare charities in Scotland.

“Alba are focused on helping to deliver a supermajority for independence in the Scottish Parliament as well as making targeted interventions to aid Scotland’s recovery from coronavirus.

“Throughout the past year, pets have been a lifeline for many.

“I know that personally I have never valued the companionship of my own dog so much as I did during periods of lockdown.

“The Scottish Parliament has started to make good progress in animal welfare but there is much more that can be done to ensure that as a society we ensure animals are better protected.”