Nicola Sturgeon to set out SNP’s 100-day ‘action plan’

Nicola Sturgeon is to set out a 100-day “action plan” for the coronavirus recovery the SNP will undertake if re-elected.

The First Minister will outline the initial steps her government will take, including plans for the NHS, protecting jobs and supporting young people.

She is due to visit the Aberdeenshire West constituency on Thursday as campaigning ahead of the May 6 election enters the final week.

Ms Sturgeon said her party is the only one with a “programme for serious government”.

📒 Read our vision to kickstart Scotland’s recovery and build a better and fairer future for our country. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Make it #BothVotesSNP for strong leadership, our plan for recovery and, when the crisis is over, choice of a better future with independence.https://t.co/x3uhAdoZ3a — The SNP (@theSNP) April 15, 2021

Ahead of the visit, the First Minister said: “Today we will outline the key steps that people in Scotland can expect an SNP government to take within the first 100 days if we win the election to keep Scotland safe.

“It will show the immediate action we will take to protect our NHS, boost our economy, create jobs and to help Scotland’s children and young people.

“While other parties in this election have failed to put forward a serious plan for Scotland’s future, the SNP is ready to get to work.

“Our immediate priority should we be re-elected will be to steer Scotland through the Covid crisis and get the recovery under way.”