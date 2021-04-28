Many parents keen on more mental health education in schools, poll finds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A third of parents with pupils in school want to see more mental health education in the curriculum, a poll has found.

The YouGov research for the Mental Health Foundation also found 43% of parents want more support and advice from their child’s school on how to deal with mental health issues.

The poll found respondents are broadly supportive of mental health classes for children, including on how to handle their emotions.

The Mental Health Foundation is calling for a special fund to be set up by the next Scottish government which will allow head teachers to improve pupil wellbeing, in particular through peer-to-peer schemes and family support.

YouGov surveyed 1,024 Scottish adults between March 2 and March 4.

Of those who have children under 18, 33% said there is not enough mental health education within their child’s school curriculum.

Lee Knifton, director of Mental Health Foundation Scotland, said: “Following a year which has seen the biggest disruption to children’s education in 80 years, we must ensure that mental health education becomes an integral part of school life.

“Two of the greatest barriers to children receiving mental health support are low levels of mental health literacy and fear of stigma, yet today mental health education is still not a core part of the Scottish school curriculum.

“If we are to build a wellbeing society that supports good mental health for all, a starting point must be providing all children and young people with the knowledge, skills and understanding to recognise and cope with challenges and life situations that put their mental health at risk.”