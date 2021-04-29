Five coronavirus deaths and 178 new cases recorded

Scotland has recorded five coronavirus deaths and 178 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to latest data.
It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 7,659.
Scottish Government figures published on Thursday show the daily test positivity rate was 0.8%, down from 0.9% the day before.
This is the lowest rate in 2021 and the lowest since September, when it hit 0.6%.
There were 70 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 75 the previous day.
Twelve of them were in intensive care, no change on the day before.
So far 2,796,810 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 1,184,629 have received their second dose.
