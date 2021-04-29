Thursday, April 29th 2021 Show Links
Five coronavirus deaths and 178 new cases recorded

By Press Association
April 29 2021, 2.31pm
The daily coronavirus figures have been published (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded five coronavirus deaths and 178 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to latest data.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 7,659.

Scottish Government figures published on Thursday show the daily test positivity rate was 0.8%, down from 0.9% the day before.

This is the lowest rate in 2021 and the lowest since September, when it hit 0.6%.

There were 70 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 75 the previous day.

Twelve of them were in intensive care, no change on the day before.

So far 2,796,810 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 1,184,629 have received their second dose.

