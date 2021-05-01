Scotland records one new coronavirus death over 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scotland has recorded one new coronavirus death and 175 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,660.

Scottish Government figures published on Saturday show the daily test positivity rate remained at 1.1%.

1,920,170 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 175 to 226,227 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (7,660 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/GpU4rmCsc7 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 1, 2021

There were 67 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, which was no change over 24 hours. Of these patients, nine were in intensive care, also down three.

So far 2,811,343 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 1,263,862 have received their second dose.