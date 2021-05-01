Sturgeon: Both votes SNP to secure experienced leadership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged the people of Scotland to give both votes to the SNP in next week’s election to secure experienced leadership in Holyrood.

In an open letter to be published on the last weekend of the campaign, the party leader thanked the public for their efforts over the last year during the pandemic.

She urged them to vote for the SNP on both the constituency and regional ballots on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Over the past year, I’ve done my best every day to steer Scotland through this difficult and heartbreaking time.

“I have asked a lot of you, and we’ve all asked a lot of each other, to keep the country as safe as possible. I can never thank you enough for the sacrifices you’ve made.

“By working together, lives have been saved and the NHS has been protected. We have made progress and there is now light at the end of the tunnel. Having come this far, it is vital that we stay the course.

“This Thursday, there is one more thing you can do to help keep the country on the right track. To continue our progress and keep Scotland in safe hands, I’m asking you to use both your votes for the SNP.

Final weekend of #SP21 – the #BothVotesSNP message is heading to every part of the country. pic.twitter.com/0f1glAINOs — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 1, 2021

“The SNP is the only party with a clear plan to support the NHS, protect jobs, help our young people get on, and build a better future for Scotland.

“And I am the only candidate for First Minister offering tried and tested leadership to guide us through the crisis and into recovery.

“Your votes can give me, and a re-elected SNP government, the strength we need to keep Scotland safe.

“That means voting SNP on the constituency vote. And voting SNP on the regional list vote. Both votes are necessary to secure experienced leadership with Scotland at heart.

“I’m ready to get on with the job. Please help me to do that, by using both your votes for the SNP on Thursday.”