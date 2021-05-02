No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded no new coronavirus deaths and 146 new cases in the most recent 24-hour period, according to data.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,660.

Register offices are now generally closed at weekends.

Scottish Government figures published on Sunday show the daily test positivity rate remained at 1.1%.

There were 67 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, which was no change over 24 hours. Of these patients, nine were in intensive care, which was no change.

So far 2,817,752 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 1,297,664 have received their second dose.