Labour pledges tutoring offer for every child as Sarwar says SNP has ‘failed’

Labour has pledged to offer catch-up tutoring to every pupil in Scotland, as Anas Sarwar accused the SNP of failing on education.

Mr Sarwar said his party would focus on improving education to avoid “another lost generation” of children.

Scottish Labour said educational standards have fallen under the SNP, saying promises of closing the attainment gap have been “empty”.

Mr Sarwar said Labour would offer tutoring to every pupil to fill gaps in learning, as well as a summer comeback pass giving every young person free access to sport and outdoor activities, arts and culture.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “Make no mistake, the future of the young people of Scotland is on the ballot paper at this election.

“For generations, Scotland’s education system led the world – but after 14 years of abject failure and broken promises, too many children have had to struggle against the system rather than been helped by it.

“Even before the pandemic, that failure created a lost generation whose ambitions have been restricted because of Holyrood distraction.”

He continued: “The First Minister said ‘judge me on education’ – she has spectacularly failed.

“If we are to prevent another five years of young people having their potential squandered by SNP failures, we need a Scottish Labour opposition at Holyrood, standing up for the young people of Scotland and keeping the First Minister’s eye on the ball.

“We can’t afford to gamble with the futures of the children of Scotland. On Thursday, vote for a better future for our young people – use both your votes for Labour.”

Responding to Mr Sarwar, an SNP spokeswoman said: “Only the SNP has set out a serious programme for government to support our children and young people in the recovery from this pandemic – with the IFS warning that Labour’s manifesto lacks a vision for improving Scotland’s school system beyond the coming year.

“Although attainment and opportunity has improved overall in Scotland over the past decade, with record numbers of pupils from the poorest background now going on to college and university, the SNP is clear that more needs to be done.

“If re-elected, we will invest a further £1 billion over the next parliament to close the school attainment gap, recruit 3,500 additional teachers and classroom assistants, and build a system to ensure equal access to the full package of education – providing every pupil with their own laptop or device, free school meals for every primary school child, all year round, and increasing the school uniform grant.

“By giving both votes to the SNP at this election, voters can elect a government which is fully committed to supporting families and children through this Covid-19 crisis, improving our education system and making Scotland the best place in the world to grow up.”