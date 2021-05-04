‘Online warriors’ a problem in politics, says Salmond

Something went wrong - please try again later.

“Online warriors” are a problem in politics and they should stop, Alex Salmond has said.

The Alba party leader said adherents of all parties had issues with “keyboard warriors”.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he was asked about a report which accused Iran of pushing disinformation on social media in order to influence the Scottish Parliament election.

A report by the right-leaning foreign affairs think-tank the Henry Jackson Society found that “Iran’s activities in cyber space are designed to attack the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom”.