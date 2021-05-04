Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

‘Online warriors’ a problem in politics, says Salmond

By Press Association
May 4 2021, 3.39pm
Alex Salmond said ‘online warriors’ are a problem in politics (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alex Salmond said ‘online warriors’ are a problem in politics (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Online warriors” are a problem in politics and they should stop, Alex Salmond has said.

The Alba party leader said adherents of all parties had issues with “keyboard warriors”.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he was asked about a report which accused Iran of pushing disinformation on social media in order to influence the Scottish Parliament election.

A report by the right-leaning foreign affairs think-tank the Henry Jackson Society found that “Iran’s activities in cyber space are designed to attack the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom”.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier