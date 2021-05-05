Economic growth above previous estimate for final months of 2020, data shows

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s economy grew by more than previously thought in the final three months of last year, new figures reveal.

Revised data shows GDP increased by 2.3% during the period October to December, higher than the 2% growth that had originally been estimated.

Over the course of 2020, GDP was estimated to have fallen by 9.6% in real terms compared to 2019, with this figure unchanged from the first estimate.

The GDP statistics, released by the Scottish Government, cover the country’s onshore economy, with the oil and gas sector excluded.

But including oil and gas from Scottish waters, Scotland’s GDP in 2020 was estimated to be worth £161.7 billion in total – the equivalent of £29,583 per person.

This is down from £176.3 billion for 2019, reflecting the impact of both lower oil prices in the first half of 2020 as well as other reductions in the onshore economy.

The revised GDP figures for the final quarter of 2020 show output in the services sector increased by 2.8%, with construction enjoying a 4% rise.

In the production sector, output fell by 0.4% between October and December.

The Scottish Government report said the figures “reflect a slowdown from the sharp rebound seen in the summer months when most sectors of the economy reopened after the initial lockdown between March and June”.

However further restrictions on economic activity were introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020, as coronavirus cases started to rise again in Scotland.

A second nationwide lockdown, imposed from December 26, meant non-essential shops and hospitality businesses were forced to close, along with other businesses such as hair salons.

The initial GDP figures for the first three months of 2021 will be published on May 26.