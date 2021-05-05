SNP majority ‘hangs in the balance’ as final polls paint inconsistent picture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SNP is on course for an overall majority, a new poll suggests, as another claims it could lose up to six seats.

The final survey by Ipsos Mori for STV News projects Nicola Sturgeon’s party could take 68 seats, a majority of three, picking up 50% of the vote in constituencies and 39% in the regional list.

But 12% of the 1,502 people asked said they could still change their vote ahead of polls opening on Thursday.

NEW: Final @IpsosMORI poll before the Scottish Election tomorrow shows chances of an SNP majority are finely balanced. Constituency voting intention:•SNP: 50% (-3 compared with our last poll)•Lab: 22% (+4)•Con: 20% (nc)•LD: 6% (nc)•Grn: 2% (nc)•Other: 1% (nc) pic.twitter.com/M0CVlRvik1 — Kelly Beaver (@KellyIpsosMORI) May 5, 2021

Ipsos Mori Scotland managing director Emily Gray said a majority for the SNP “hangs in the balance”, adding: “The election result may come down to how the parties perform in a small number of key marginal seats, as well as in the regional vote, which is likely to prove particularly important in determining which party is in second place.

“With a relatively high percentage of voters still saying they’ve not definitely decided, all the parties still have something to play for tomorrow.”

The poll has the Tories and Labour both losing seats, dropping to 27 and 19 respectively, while the Greens will jump to 11 seats and the Lib Dems will lose one, ending on four.

Scottish Labour under Anas Sarwar is forecast to win either 19 or 26 MSPs, according to the different polls (Jane Barlow/PA)

Believed to be the final poll released before voters cast their ballots on Thursday, the STV News survey come after two others were published earlier on Wednesday.

All three differently predicted the fates of most parties, with the SNP set to win 68 seats according to the Ipsos Mori survey, 66 seats in another by Survation for The Courier, and drop to 59 in Savanta Comres’ final outing in The Scotsman.

The differences in polling will no doubt fuel speculation before the final results are announced on Friday and Saturday.

The Savanta Comres poll projects the Scottish Conservatives will return 30 MSPs, one down on 2016, with 25% of the constituency vote and 23% of the list vote.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Final Holyrood Constituency VI for @TheScotsman SNP 42 (-3)Conservative 25 (+2)Labour 22 (-1)LD 8 (+1)Other 3 (+2) 30 April – 4 May (chg from 23-27 April) pic.twitter.com/i1i0KTXbF2 — Savanta ComRes (@SavantaComRes) May 4, 2021

Scottish Labour is predicted to return 26 MSPs, two more than five years ago, with 22% of the constituency and 19% of the list vote.

According to the poll, the Scottish Lib Dems will secure 8% of the constituency and 6% of the list vote which would see them return five MSPs, no change on 2016, while the Scottish Greens could return nine MSPs, with 9% of the list vote.

Alex Salmond’s Alba Party would return no MSPs, according to the poll of 1,001 Scottish adults aged 18 or over which was carried out between April 30 and May 4.

The Survation poll puts the Scottish Conservatives on 24 MSPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, Survation forecasts the SNP will return 66 MSPs and the Scottish Conservatives 24.

It expects Scottish Labour will secure 23 seats, the Scottish Greens 11, the Scottish Lib Dems five and the Alba Party none.

On Scottish independence, polling has continued the trend of hovering around the 50% mark for each side, with the Ipsos Mori study evenly split. Survation suggests the Yes side is lagging behind on 48%, while it is on 46% according to Savanta Comres.