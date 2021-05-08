Scotland records 224 coronavirus cases but no deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 224 new cases of coronavirus but no deaths in the past 24 hours.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,661.

However, the Scottish Government noted that registry offices are generally closed at weekends.

The daily test positivity rate was 1.2%, the same as the previous day, according to figures released by the Scottish Government on Saturday.

1,941,505 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 224 to 227,472 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,661 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/kk9pNwMLpS — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 8, 2021

So far 2,883,384 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 1,450,798 have received their second dose.

Moray has the highest rate of cases in the country, with 96 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 5, significantly higher than the rest of the country.

A mobile testing unit arrived in Elgin on Friday as part of moves to reduce the spread of the virus and asymptomatic people are being encouraged to take regular lateral flow tests.

East Ayrshire has the second highest number of cases in Scotland, with 36.9 per 100,000 followed by Glasgow at 34.7 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 5.