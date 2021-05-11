Vaccine rollout drops to lowest figure for more than a month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations carried out on Monday was the lowest figure in more than a month, with 20,916 doses in total.

Scottish Government figures show there were 3,718 first doses and 17,198 second doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered – down by a combined 7,265 from Sunday.

The last time Scotland recorded fewer vaccinations was April 6, when 19,942 people were vaccinated.

IT issues by Digital and Security (part of National Services Scotland) have affected Public Health Scotland this morning (11 May). No updated data is currently available on cases, tests or deaths. Updates will be published as soon as data is available. pic.twitter.com/ZLZreWMQjo — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 11, 2021

A total of 2,912,874 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,502,494 Scots have had both, according to Public Health Scotland figures.

As of Monday evening, there were 70 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Of those, six people were in intensive care.

An IT failure meant the government has been unable to publish the latest data on new coronavirus cases, test positivity and deaths.