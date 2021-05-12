Sturgeon and Sarwar visit mosque as they urge safe Eid celebration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar have visited Glasgow Central Mosque together as they urged Scotland’s Muslim community to celebrate the end of Ramadan safely.

Along with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, they said it was vital to maintain restrictions on household visiting and staying two metres apart from others.

On Thursday, Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, known as the festival of breaking fast.

It is typically celebrated at the end of the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan.

FM @NicolaSturgeon has thanked community leaders and members for keeping each other safe during a visit to @GlasgowMosque She also urged caution around Eid al-Fitr celebrations asking the community to continue to stay safe to keep the virus under control https://t.co/bhMmYGbV28 pic.twitter.com/9BLYZuLN0j — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) May 12, 2021

Scotland is due to ease a number of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including some relating to close contact with loved ones.

Wednesday’s joint visit to the mosque by rival political leaders comes ahead of the Airdrie and Shotts by-election on Thursday.

The First Minister said it was vital to stick to the Level 3 restrictions until they are lifted, as well as the “red list” quarantine rules for those arriving from places like India, Pakistan, Turkey and Nepal.

She said: “This is the second Eid to have taken place during the pandemic, which I know has been incredibly challenging.

“I want to thank community leaders and members for doing an amazing job keeping each other safe during this difficult period.

“I understand how disappointing it will be to have to restrict celebrations.

“However, everyone celebrating Eid must do so safely and in line with the necessary public health restrictions – unfortunately that means not visiting other people’s homes and maintaining a two-metre distance with those from outside your household at all times.”

She said the rules were particularly important given the surge in cases in Moray, as well as rising numbers in Glasgow.

The joint visit comes ahead of a by-election on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Mr Sarwar said: “Scottish Muslims have made sacrifices during Ramadan.

“But they have also made big sacrifices over the last year to get through this pandemic.

“Like me, I know you are desperate to be reunited with your loved ones.

“But I would urge everyone to please follow the Covid rules closely in the coming days.

“This is to keep you and your family safe and well.

“There is hope and optimism again as the lockdown continues to ease.

“And if we follow the rules we will soon be able to see and hold our loved ones again safely.

“I wish all Scottish Muslims a happy Eid, Eid Mubarak!”