NHS trust investigating cluster of ‘unusual infections’ at children’s hospital

A small cluster of “unusual infections” has been discovered among patients at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH), NHS Grampian has said.

The health board is investigating any potential links to the hospital environment and is taking “a very precautionary approach”.

Some procedures may be relocated and there may be some delays in treatment for a small number of patients, but the hospital continues to admit and treat patients as normal, it said.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We have identified a small number of unusual infections in patients treated at RACH.

“While we investigate the causes of this – and whether or not there is a link to the hospital environment – we are taking a very precautionary approach.

“This means we are changing some of our processes in theatres and considering the relocation of some procedures.

“This may lead to a delay for a very small number of patients, for which we apologise. We are communicating directly with both patients and staff about this. RACH continues to admit and treat patients as normal.”