Action group formed to explore future of McVitie’s firm factory

An action group has been formed to explore options for the future of a McVitie’s firm factory in Glasgow.

Owner’s Pladis has put forward proposals to close its Tollcross site, subject to a “full and meaningful consultation with employees”.

The move would put 468 roles at risk of redundancy, with the global snack firm highlighting “excess capacity” across its UK sites.

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken will now jointly chair a group to consider any viable counter-proposals during the consultation that could result in a sustainable future.

Mr Hepburn said: “This announcement has been devastating not just for those who work at the plant, but for their families and the wider east end of Glasgow.

“I have been clear that the Scottish Government will pursue every opportunity to find a viable and sustainable future for the plant and its workforce.

“The action group will leave no stone unturned to come up with a proposition that demonstrates to the company the support which can be offered and help retain its strong historical links with the area.

“But we will require a willingness from Pladis to be engaged in the process.

“Having spoken to the unions and local politicians, I am confident there is a shared desire to use the coming weeks to find a viable future for this plant.”

The group will also include trade unions, Scottish Enterprise and other partners.

Pladis – owner of UK brands including McVitie’s – informed staff at its Tollcross factory on Tuesday May 11 that it intends to close the site subject to a full and meaningful consultation.

The 90-day consultation is planned to begin on Thursday.