Covid vaccine ‘passport’ scheme announced for Scots travelling overseas

A new scheme that will allow Scots to prove they have been vaccinated against coronavirus before travelling abroad has been launched by the Scottish Government.

Those who have been vaccinated can download a letter from the NHS Inform patient website, or request a letter from the Covid Status Helpline if they are not online.

But as details of the vaccination status scheme were announced, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith urged people to be “highly cautious about international travel” and “continue to limit their travel abroad”.

Only those travelling to a country where proof of vaccination is needed as an entry requirement should request a letter.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith urged people to restrict overseas travel (Scottish Government/PA)

There are currently no countries that require travellers to show their vaccination status, but the letter scheme is being introduced because international travel requirements can change quickly during the pandemic.

The Scottish Government said it hopes allowing people to download their own documents will ease the burden on the NHS, as travellers will not need to ask their GP for a letter.

As the vaccination programme progresses, digital Covid Status Certificates, which will include vaccination and testing data, will be brought in for international travel.

Dr Smith said: “Given the risk of returning with infection, and especially of introducing new variants of the virus, we continue to be highly cautious about international travel.

“Everyone should continue to limit their travel abroad and while I understand the need for some people who want to reunite with family, when it comes to holidays my advice continues to be play it safe and staycation this summer.

“For those that do need it, this new service will provide people with a record of their vaccination status for outbound international travel.

(PA Graphics)

“They should only access their record if they are planning to travel within 21 days and it is a requirement of their destination.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader and health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “I welcome the news that the Scottish Government is pro-actively looking to implement a vaccine certificate scheme.

“It is important that Scottish ministers continue to urge caution around foreign travel whilst we are in the midst of the pandemic.

“The Scottish Government should also make it clear that the vaccine certificate is for foreign travel only, and that they are not needed for domestic travel across Britain.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “Whilst we have no major issues with the limited use of such vaccine passports for international travel when other countries require it, Liberal Democrats are very concerned about the possible widespread use for domestic purposes.

“It would be a major step for the Government to require medical treatment for access to everyday services. A vaccine ID card could also be the first step to a full ID card, which we oppose.”