Douglas Ross appoints new frontbench team

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has named his new frontbench team following the election.

Mr Ross, who is also an MP, now leads the Tory group at Holyrood after Ruth Davidson left the chamber.

Murdo Fraser has moved from being shadow finance secretary to shadow Covid recovery secretary.

Liz Smith has moved from shadow environment secretary to the finance and economy portfolio.

Oliver Mundell is returning to the front benches as shadow education secretary after resigning last year.

Meanwhile, Annie Wells will be the Conservatives’ shadow health secretary and Donald Cameron the shadow constitution secretary.

Mr Ross said: “Against the odds, the Scottish Conservatives produced our best Holyrood election result ever, winning 31 seats and 100,000 more votes than before.

“Our new team of MSPs is determined to improve the lives of people all over the country by focusing 100% on Scotland’s recovery and tackling the health and economic crisis we face.

“Our shadow cabinet will work constructively with other parties to get things done but we are equally ready to be a strong opposition and take the fight to the SNP from day one.

“They will drive forward at least 15 bills over the course of this parliamentary term as we start on the road to building Scotland’s real alternative to the SNP.”