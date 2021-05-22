Scotland records 370 new Covid cases but no further deaths in last 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 370 new cases of coronavirus but no further deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,664.

Figures published by the Scottish Government on Saturday showed the daily test positivity rate was 1.8%, down from 1.9% the previous day.

So far 3,096,341 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 1,799,956 have received their second dose.

Glasgow is the only area in Scotland to remain in Level 3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions.

The city has the highest level of Covid-19 rates in Scotland at 126.7 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 19, up from 122.6 in the week to May 18, latest available figures showed.

Moray dropped down from Level 3 to Level 2 on Saturday while East Renfrewshire, which earlier this week had a higher seven-day average rate of cases than Glasgow, remains in Level 2.

Covid rates in East Renfrewshire in the seven days to May 19 were 108.9 per 100,000 people, down from 116.2 in the week to May 18.

In Level 2, people can hug and meet indoors – subject to restrictions – travel across the UK and overseas, and hospitality venues can open later than in Level 3 and serve alcohol indoors.