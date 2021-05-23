MSP Ruth Maguire reveals cancer diagnosis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

MSP Ruth Maguire has revealed she has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

The SNP MSP for Cunninghame South said she will be taking a medical leave of absence from public duties and frontline parliamentary work for treatment and recovery with immediate effect.

The politician said that although her condition is serious, doctors believe it is treatable.

In a statement, she said: “On Tuesday 27th April 2021 I received the difficult news that I had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

“Having now had time to process what this means for me and talk things over with my family, I feel it is only right that I share this information with my constituents.

“Although my condition is serious, doctors believe it is treatable. Therefore, with immediate effect, I will be taking a medical leave of absence from public duties and frontline parliamentary work for treatment and recovery.”

She said that her parliamentary office in Irvine will continue to operate, with her team available to assist Cunninghame South constituents.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offered her best wishes to Ms Maguire and her family.

She said on Twitter: “Sending love and strength to @RBFMaguire and her family – everyone in @theSNP is thinking of you.”

Sending love and strength to @RBFMaguire and her family – everyone in @theSNP is thinking of you 💛 https://t.co/alApqf3YPy — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 24, 2021

Ms Maguire added: “I am eternally grateful for the support and care of my loving family and friends and, of course, our NHS.

“For now, I will concentrate on doing everything I can to get well and strong again and I thank everyone for their understanding.

“Being re-elected to serve my community is a privilege that I hold dearly every single day and I look forward to when I can resume my full duties.”

Ms Maguire was elected as MSP for Cunninghame South in 2016 and re-elected in 2021.

During the 2016 to 2021 term, she served as convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee.

Any local individual, community organisation or business needing support or advice is asked to get in touch with her team via email at Ruth.Maguire.msp@Parliament.Scot or by telephone on 01294 276 730.