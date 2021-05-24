Immigration removals will continue despite Glasgow protest, vows Patel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Home Secretary has said immigration removals will continue despite the protest in Glasgow which led to two detained men being released.

Priti Patel responded to the incident in Pollokshields, saying removals were effectively what the British public have voted for.

She set out her plan for “wholescale reform” of the immigration system in a speech to a conference organised by the Bright Blue and British Future think tanks on Monday.

On May 13, a crowd of protesters surrounded a Border Force van on Kenmure Street which had two men detained inside, preventing it from leaving.

Police Scotland decided to release the men on public safety grounds (Andrew Milligan/PA)

After a standoff lasting several hours, with the crowd chanting “leave our neighbours, let them go”, Police Scotland officers decided to release the detained men on public safety grounds.

The Scottish Government objected strongly to the Home Office’s actions, with Nicola Sturgeon saying they were “staggeringly irresponsible”.

The Home Office said it was committed to removing those with no legal right to remain in the UK and the two Indian nationals complied with their officers at all times.

Ms Patel was asked about the incident following her conference speech on Monday.

Priti Patel set out plans for immigration reform on Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She said: “In response to Glasgow, and the removal of people that had no legal right to be in the UK, I’ve already said in my remarks today we will continue to do that.

“That is effectively what the British public have voted for, they want.

“Actually it’s part of my legal duty as well – and responsibilities, in terms of not just immigration enforcement but removing those with no legal right to be here.”

She said the UK Government was working to reinforce its legal powers in this area.

Part of the new immigration system will be US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling.

The SNP’s immigration spokeswoman, Anne McLaughlin, said: “These comments from the Home Secretary show, once again, just how out of touch the Tory government is with the people of Scotland.

“Scotland absolutely did not vote for these cruel immigration raids or any of the other toxic Tory migration policies.

“Nor did we vote for the Tory government or their hard Brexit that is making the UK more isolationist as the weeks go on.

“Indeed, the people of Glasgow and elsewhere in Scotland have made it abundantly clear that they will not stand by and let the Home Office ramp up these inhumane raids.”

Scottish Greens co-leader, Patrick Harvie, said: “The people of Glasgow have had enough of the institutionally racist Home Office operating its brutal and inhumane immigration regime in our city.

“As has been shown in recent days they will no longer stand by and watch their vulnerable neighbours cruelly snatched from their homes.

“The Home Secretary claims this is what the British public voted for. Well it’s certainly not what the Scottish or Glaswegian public voted for.”