Third of Scots struggle with current housing, poll suggests

More than a third of people struggle with their housing situation, a new poll suggests.

The YouGov study for housing charity Shelter Scotland, which involved 2,060 Scots, saw 36% of respondents cite issued with their current living arrangements.

The poll laid out eight statements and asked respondents if they identify with any of them, covering situations such as heating during winter, the structural integrity of their home, mould issues, affordability and safety.

There's 1.5million people in Scotland who don't have a safe, secure, stable home. We can't accept this. It's time to fight it.

A total of 17% of people agreed it is hard to heat their home in winter, 11% said there are “significant” problems with mould or damp, and 8% said there are structural issues with their homes, they had to cut spending elsewhere to cover housing costs and they are worried they may lose their current home.

Seven per cent said there is not enough space, 5% said they are living with safety hazards in their home, and 3% reported it is difficult to find somewhere to live due to “discrimination”.

Shelter Scotland has called for backing from the public “whether they are personally affected by this or not”, as it campaigns for better housing standards.

During the election campaign, most parties in Scotland agreed homes need to be better insulated to combat climate change, with the SNP pledging to place a new minimum housing standard into law in the next five years.

Shelter Scotland director Alison Watson said: “Scotland’s housing system is broken and biased.

“It is failing people. Hundreds of thousands of people are being held back by the lack of a proper home that would support them to flourish.

“You don’t have to be living on the streets to be severely impacted by the housing emergency.

“Hundreds of thousands are putting up with the unacceptable, counting their blessings that it’s not worse. We have to stand up and demand better for everyone.

Join the fight here

“Our housing system is horribly unequal.

“The fight for home starts here. We’re asking people to join us whether they are personally affected by this or not. Together we will campaign to end this injustice.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We want everyone to have a home that is warm, safe and affordable and the actions in our long-term housing strategy Housing to 2040 set out how we will achieve that.

“Creating a home requires more than bricks and mortar, which is why we have committed to realising the right to adequate housing and, as part of that, we will undertake a comprehensive audit of our current housing and homelessness legislation to ensure that it meets the needs of everyone including those who have faced barriers to housing.

“Scotland has led the way across the UK with almost 100,000 affordable homes delivered since 2007 and we are committed to delivery of a further 100,000 by 2032 – with at least 70% of these available for social rent.”