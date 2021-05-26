Scottish Greens leaders apologise after Covid breach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The leaders of the Scottish Greens have apologised for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, and MSP Ross Greer, were pictured in a bar in Edinburgh with another man, breaching rules where only three households can meet inside.

The picture, which was published by the Scottish Sun, was taken on Tuesday, the same night First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a meeting with Greens leaders had been held on a possible formal co-operation agreement with the SNP.

The bar, on the city’s George Street, is just yards away from the First Minister’s official residence at Bute House – where Ms Sturgeon said the meeting took place.

A statement from the leaders said: “We attended a work-related meeting in a venue in central Edinburgh on Tuesday evening, where the three-household limit was not upheld.

“This was an honest mistake, we’re kicking ourselves and we apologise unreservedly.”

The First Minister announced on Wednesday she was seeking to take discussions with the Greens to the next stage, which could result in a formal co-operation agreement.

Ms Sturgeon even said Green MSPs could become ministers in the Scottish Government, in a move she hopes would be “potentially groundbreaking”.