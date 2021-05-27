Gamekeepers warn of protests if SNP adopts Greens’ rural jobs ‘cull’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rural workers could protest if the SNP enter into a formal agreement with the Greens, a body representing gamekeepers has said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that she has been in talks with the party since the election to increase co-operation between the two sides.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said, discussions would move to the next stage with the final goal being a formal “co-operation agreement” between the two parties, which the First Minister said could see Green MSPs serving as ministers.

But previous Green opposition towards hunting and angling could see rural workers “take to the streets”, the Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) said.

In their election manifesto, the Greens vowed to push for an end to “blood sports”, including putting in place a “real fox hunting ban” and ending driven grouse shooting.

SGA chairman Alex Hogg said: “Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie’s clinical cull of jobs, using emotive labelling, is not about biodiversity and climate, it is a misguided class war that will actually sacrifice over 13,000 rural workers and their families.

I'm pleased that @lornaslater and I will be working constructively to take Green politics further forward in Scotland, and we'll be seeking a formal political co-operation agreement with the Scottish Government. https://t.co/asYJZYgNwO — Patrick Harvie 🇪🇺🌈 (@patrickharvie) May 26, 2021

“Instead of buying Green policies from Lorna and Patrick, the Scottish Government should listen to upland scientists working in the field today.

“Rural workers, who actually manage land, rivers and habitats, will stand for this no longer.”

Mark Ruskell, the Scottish Greens environment spokesman, said: “The Scottish Greens manifesto committed to creating thousands of rural jobs through the restoration of nature and by strengthening and expanding our national parks.

“We look forward to working with forward-thinking land managers and communities to deliver solutions to the climate and nature emergencies.”